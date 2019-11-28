SC verdict proves constitution, parliament supreme, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says the Supreme Court’s ruling on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension proves that the country’s Constitution and Parliament are supreme and the judiciary independent.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter, she maintained Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has steadily been moving ahead with the stability of state institutions and democracy’s continuity.

Ms Awan said all the institutions are playing their role for the country’s stability and progress as per the constitution.

آج کے فیصلے سے ثابت ہوا کہ پاکستان میں آئین بالادست،پارلیمان مقتدر اور عدلیہ آزاد ہے۔وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں پاکستان اداروں کے استحکام اور جمہوری تسلسل کے عمل میں ثابت قدمی کے ساتھ آگے بڑھ رہا ہے۔آئین کے تحت تمام ادارے ملک کی ترقی اور استحکام میں اپنا کردار ادا کر رہے ہیں — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 28, 2019

Earlier today, the Supreme Court (SC) granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure.

The SC while announcing its short written order gave six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

