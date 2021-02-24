ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Wednesday turned down a bail plea from Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Junaid Arshad over his alleged involvement in posting obscene images of his ex-wife on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

The apex court while rejecting the bail plea said that uploading obscene photos of women on social media was a crime against society and could not be tolerated.

The supreme court further admonished the counselor of the DIG after he termed the act committed by his client as a petty crime, for which he has been jailed for the last two years.

“We all have daughters, such a crime should not be termed as petty,” the apex court judge, Justice Mushir Alam remarked.

The counsel of DIG Junaid Arshad said that his client was framed by his ex-wife over a domestic issue. To this, Justice Mushir Alam said that disputes occur in many households, however, one should not exceed his limits.

A case has been registered against Junaid Arshad at FIA Lahore under the cybercrime act.

It is pertinent to mention here that in September 2018, The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the police to arrest and present DIG Gilgit Baltistan Syed Junaid Arshad before it after the senior cop’s former wife filed a petition, accusing her spouse of posting her objectionable photos on the social media.

According to a complaint registered against the DIG on June 6, 2017, the woman complained that an unknown person was making obnoxious calls and blackmailing her. She said her objectionable pictures were posted on a fake Facebook account, which dented her reputation.

Subsequently, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle probed the matter and found that the DIG in collusion with one of his friends posted her images and instigated him to establish an affair with his former wife, according to a report.

