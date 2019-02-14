SC directs centre, provinces to implement laws regarding disabled persons

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday said the federal and provincial governments should implement the laws regarding special persons and not compel it to take action against concerned authorities.

A two member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case regarding disabled persons in Islamabad.

The apex court directed that the court should be apprised about the rehabilitation as well as medical facilities and stipend being provided to the disabled persons.

“The center and provinces should provide data about the facilities, complaints and rehabilitation of disabled people,” the court directed while expressing dissatisfaction over performances of the governments in facilitating special people.

Secretaries of all four provinces were present during the hearing.

Read More: LHC orders replacement of words like ‘blind’, ‘deaf’ for disabled people

Justice Azmat Saeed asked from authorities to tell the court how much of the court’s rulings were implemented in the matter. “If court decisions are not implemented, action will be taken under contempt of court.”

The deputy attorney general said there were local and international laws which needed to be implemented. He said work was being done for providing facilities to disabled people.

Justice Azmat Saeed questioned that how many complaints were received by the federal capital, to which, a representative of the federal capital replied “no complaint was received so far.”

The top court later adjourned the hearing until March 12.

Comments

comments