SC dismisses Presidential Candidate’s petition for relief

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a candidate of presidential election 2002 seeking relief in the case, ARY News reported.

Presidential candidate Faisal Naseer in his petition claimed that he was returned unopposed in the presidential election of year 2002.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the petition.

“When you were elected as the president,” chief justice asked petitioner Faisal Naseer. “I returned unopposed in 2002 presidential election,” Naseer replied.

Pervez Musharraf was the president in 2002, Justice Khosa stated.

Musharraf was ineligible to contest the election in uniform, petitioner said. The election commission put my reference against him on the back burner, he further said.

“The high court dismissed my appeal against the election commission without hearing”, Naseer claimed.

“You have filed appeal against the high court decision after 2450 days,” CJP remarked. “Where were you for seven to eight years after the court’s decision,” Justice Khosa asked.

“When the court could hear 32 years old reference on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto filed by Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s appeal after eight years, it can also hear my petition, Naseer argued.

“You are not demanding for a small relief, if the court decides in your favour, that means you left the office after becoming president in 2002, Chief Justice Khosa remarked.

“The decision in my favour will made the NRO and all other steps as void”, the petitioner said.

“You want from the court, it appoints you as president, it is not the court’s business”, chief justice said.

The law doesn’t permit the court to grant such relief, CJP added and dismissed the petition.

