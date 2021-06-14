KARACHI: Revoking the stay order on anti-encroachment drive along with Gujjar and Orangi drains, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to continue the anti-encroachment drive along nullahs ahead of monsoon season, ARY News reported.

The case related to the removal of encroachments along with the drain was taken by a bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed at SC’s Karachi registry.

At the outset of the hearing, the KMC counsel stated before the court that the work on the expansion of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs was underway on the court orders, but the anti-encroachment tribunal has stopped them from razing the leased houses.

Advocate General Sindh apprised the court that Rs20,000 per month rent would be given to the affectees of the nullah.

On the occasion, the CJP asked who is responsible for leasing the nullahs? “Sindh government is responsible for leasing the land of drain,” remarked CJP Gulzar.

The lawyer of the affectees, Faisal Siddiqui said that the lease was given by the KDA, Kachi Abadi and KMC.

Six thousand affectees of the anti-encroachment operation should be given alternate residence, he added.

The SC bench remarked how can we give relief to the people occupying the state’s land? “This is the matter related to China cutting and all the lease documents are fake, the CJP remarked.

Later, the court revoking the stay order, ordered the KMC to continue the anti-encroachment drive along with the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs for the expansion.

The SC also turned down the plea of the affectees for compensation.

