SC extends interim bail of ex-police chief Jamali in graft reference

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court extended interim bail of former police chief of Sindh Ghulam Hyder Jamali for one week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Malik heard the case against Ghulam Hyder Jamali.

The bench summoned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) senior prosecutor in the hearing.

The court asked Prosecutor General or Additional Prosecutor General of NAB to appear in the next hearing of the case.

Justice Manzoor Malik observed that the graft reference regarding illegal recruitment has been filed against the accused. Arrest warrant of the accused was not issued at the inquiry or investigation stages of the case, the judge remarked.

A trial court is hearing the case, he further said.

He asked senior prosecutor NAB to extend assistance to the court in case.

submit its investigation report against Jamali.

Later the court, deferred the hearing of the case for two weeks.

The accountability bureau had filed a reference in the case last year against Jamali along with six other policemen for abusing their powers and alleged embezzlement in the funds of the police department.

Karachi’s Accountability court charge-sheeted former Inspector General of Sindh police Ghulam Hayder Jamali and six other accused in a corruption case in 2017.

NAB claims the recruitment were made for the posts of constables and computer operators, among others, which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

The indictment came in the corruption references filed by NAB in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that took action after allegations surfaced that nepotism and corruption was committed during Jamali’s tenure as IGP Sindh in recruiting hundreds of policemen.

