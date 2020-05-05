SC extends stay order over PHC’s ruling in BRT Peshawar project

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday extended stay order against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling over Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project.

The verdict of the PHC was challenged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal said the government should respond to the reservations raised by the applicant over the plea challenging the verdict of the PHC.

The government is custodian of the tax payers money, Justice Bandiyal remarked and added that it looks like the provincial government is moving one step forward and two steps back on the mega project.

Read more: BRT Peshawar probe: SC declares PHC’s verdict ‘null & void’

He asked that when the project will be completed? The lawyer of the KP government said that date of the completion of the project was July 31 but the construction work on the project is suspended from last 25 days due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The contractor has not given new date in this regard, yet”, he added. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

Comments

comments