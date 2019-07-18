SC fixes Banigala encroachment case for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed the Banigala encroachment case for hearing on July 25.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, will hear the case in federal capital.

The interior secretary, the finance secretary and other respondents have been issued intimation notices in this regard.

At the previous hearing, the court sought progress reports on the case from the Capital Development Authority and the Punjab government.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, took up the case as the counsels for CDA and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) submitted their reports regarding garbage dumping sites.

Last year in October, then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who headed a bench, had observed that CDA should first take action against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Banigala residence over unauthorised construction.

The CJP had taken notice of encroachments in Banigala on the request of the prime minister in May, 2017.

