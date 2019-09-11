SC fixes GIDC case hearing on September 19

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to hear the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case on September 19, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The federal government had moved to the Supreme Court (SC) over Gas Infrastructure Development Cess ordinance and sought early hearing of the case.

Following the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Attorney General (AG) had filed a petition at the top court’s registrar office which sought immediate hearing of the case.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to withdraw the ordinance on September 4 in view of the recent controversy that allowed to waive off Rs210 billions of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

The statement issued by the PM Office had said, “The prime minister, in the interest of transparency and good governance, has decided to withdraw the said Ordinance.”

However, the statement added that “the prime minister wishes to inform the nation that going to the court carries a risk because the decision could go either way.”

The government faced criticism in recent days for granting major discount on around Rs 420bn GIDC, payable by fertiliser plants, power plants, general industry and the CNG sector. It extended Rs 210 billion waver to the gas sector businesses under the GIDC ordinance.

