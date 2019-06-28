SC hands over Royal Palm Club to Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday handed over the possession of the Royal Palm Club to Pakistan Railways “forthwith along with all the assets and infrastructure.”

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan gave this ruling.

The bench declared an agreement between the Maxcorp consortium/MHPL and the Pakistan Railways void and of no legal effect.

“Possession of the land given to the lessee under the Agreement is to be handed over to Pakistan Railways (PR) forthwith along with all the assets and infrastructure thereupon,” the judgement reads.

“A.F. Ferguson shall complete handing over of all records and transfer management of the Club within 7 days thereof. Henceforth PR shall be responsible for running the Club. PR shall nominate its officer(s) or a team of independent professionals, if it deems appropriate to take over and run the club.”

The court directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct a detailed forensic audit of the club.

Comments

comments