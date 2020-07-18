SC to hear PTI appeal against Sindh Local Government Act

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will hear an appeal against objections of the Registrar’s office over a challenge to the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The apex court will hear the appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on July 20.

The court has issued a notice to Barrister Ali Zafar for the PTI’s appeal against objections of the Registrar’s office.

The PTI had challenged clause 74 and 75 of Sindh’s local government law in the supreme court, which were returned back to the petitioner with objections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local bodies elections in Sindh were held in three phases across the province during the months of October, November and December in 2015.

The union councils across the province will complete their tenure by August 30 this year.

