ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has constituted a bench on Saturday to hear appeals of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur against transfer of the fake bank accounts case from Karachi to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The apex court has constituted a bench comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan for hearing of the appeals.

The bench will initiate hearing of the petitions of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur from November 26.

The registrar office of the court has issued notices to the lawyers of parties for the case.

Zardari on previous Saturday approached the Supreme Court with a request to urgently hear his challenge to the dismissal of his plea against the transfer of fake accounts case from a banking court in Karachi to the accountability court of Islamabad.

A petition moved by his counsel Farooq H. Naek on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari urged the apex court to take up the appeal on Monday or Tuesday along with a separate petition seeking stay on the proceedings against him before the accountability court of Islamabad in the interest of justice.

The application contended that the fake accounts case had been pending trial before the accountability court of Islamabad since its transfer from Karachi’s banking court. In case the trial would commence, prejudice would be caused to the petitioner and the appeal pending before the supreme court, seeking grant of stay order.

The appeal challenged the Sindh High Court decision about dismissal of his applications against the transfer of a case against him from Karachi to Islamabad. It argued that the April 2 direction of the SHC was contrary to the facts as the apex court in its Jan 7 order had not given any direction for transfer of the case from the Karachi’s banking court to Islamabad’s accountability court.

Comments

comments