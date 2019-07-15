SC moved to conduct inquiry into judge’s ‘video leak’

ISLAMABAD: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against Arshad Malik, the former judge of the accountability court over his ‘video leak’, ARY News reported on Monday.

The plea has been filed by a resident namely, Akhtar, urging the apex court to order an inquiry into the matter.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also urged the top court to take notice of the matter and conduct an inquiry.

A leaked video by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

However, Mr. Malik in a press release issued by the AC had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations and termed them baseless.

Arshad Malik in an affidavit submitted to the law had claimed that he was blackmailed and offered bribes to favor Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Reference Case.

After, the affidavit submitted by Malik, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had removed him from the post as an accountability court 2 judge.

A spokesperson of the law ministry had announced the decision of the judge’s removal in light of the ongoing ‘video leak’ controversy.

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court in a letter had requested the Ministry of Law to remove Judge Arshad Malik from his duties till a decision on the controversy is revealed

Comments

comments