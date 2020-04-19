I hold all SC judges in highest esteem; will do all to assist apex court: PM aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in a series of tweets on Sunday said he holds “all the judges of the SC in the highest esteem.”

“I have the highest respect & regard for the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan i.e. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is well known for his integrity, competence & patriotism & I hold all the Judges of the SC in the highest esteem,” he said.

The special assistant said: “I strongly condemn the recent social media campaign against the Judiciary & would like to clarify that I stand with the Hon’ble Chief Justice & Judges of the SC and will do all to assist the Hon’ble Court & shall continue to work to serve the people to the best of my ability”.

Despite growing number of cases & unfortunate deaths, Pakistan Alhamdolilah has amongst the best responses in the world from both disease control and social mitigation perspectives. Let’s continue to keep it this way. See the graph below: pic.twitter.com/gC9U0KSLAx — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) April 19, 2020

Despite the growing number of cases and unfortunate deaths, Dr Zafar Mirza said Pakistan “Alhamdolilah has amongst the best responses in the world from both disease control and social mitigation perspectives”.

