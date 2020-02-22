SC to hear Khawaja brothers’ bail plea on February 24

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court to take up plea seeking bail of former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique on February 24, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Khawaja brothers moved SC after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected their bail in corruption case.

A two-member bench of the court headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi had pronounced the reserved verdict in the pleas.

As per details, the plea will be heard by a three-member bench of the SC, comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The Registrar Supreme Court has issued notices to the concerned parties.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The accused allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. The accused collected huge amounts in flagrant violation of directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

