SC issues notice to KP govt over new stone crushing laws

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government over new stone-crushing laws, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the petition of the KP government against striking down the new stone-crushing laws.

At the outset of the hearing, the honourable bench remarked, the KP government formulated new laws despite knowing the fact that the matter is already undertrial at the SC.

Stone crushing is an important issue related to the environment, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked and added that the government failed to implement the SC order that was given in September 2020.

The bench head, Justice Bandial said that the KP government is in deep sleep, the government was asked to ensure stone-crushing as per the international laws, but it failed.

He admitted that the new technology will help in controlling environmental pollution, but the after effects of stone crushing can be felt under 260meters and blasts can be heard upto 300meters.

“We have to see that how the KP government formed new law knowing the fact that matter is already undertrial at the SC,” Justice Bandial remarked.

The SC while issuing notice to the provincial government has also sought report from the environment experts and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

