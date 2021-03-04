SC nullifies PHC verdict in KP promotion allowance case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has nullified the verdict given by Peshawar High Court (PHC) in a case related to the promotion allowance of Sadiq Shah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The top court ruled that the high court has no powers to order increasing salaries and allowances as it was the jurisdiction of the government nor the courts have powers to interfere in government disputes.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi remarked that the provinces have the right to decide on allowance and other matters after the implementation of the 18th Amendment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that it is not the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for looking into legislative matters.

During the hearing, the advocate general KP told the apex court that the provincial government is facing shortage of funds.

CJP remarked that the government usually spends the money acquired by loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pay salaries and later it faces a shortage of funds for the development work. CJP added that the KP government should be questioned regarding the expenditures in term of salaries.

