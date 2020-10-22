SC removes major obstacle in way of Naya Pakistan Housing Program

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected a plea against the Financial Institution (Recovery of Finances) Amendment Act, removing a major obstacle in the way of the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), ARY NEWS reported.

The court while rejecting the plea, termed section 15 of the act according to the law.

Leading the bench hearing of the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed also scolded the applicant over filing the plea.

“You people do not return the banks’ money and have now come here to challenge the law,” the top supreme court judge said as section 15 of the financial institutions act permits banks to auction the property of a person in case of non-payment of loan dues.

The pending appeal at the apex court hindered the process of bank financing for the Naya Pakistan Housing Project as no bank was ready to finance the project before the court’s decision.

In July this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the federal government will provide around 0.3 million subsidies on each house to be constructed under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

The premier made the announcement for allocating Rs30 billion funds for providing subsidy on the construction of each house under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP).

After chairing a high-level meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing and Development today, PM Imran Khan said NPHP was initiated by the present government to provide an opportunity for the poor people to build their own houses.

Imran Khan said that the government faced many difficulties to make progress in the project as banks would only provide house financing facilities after getting satisfied with the payments of the installments.

