SC orders CDA to resurvey agro farms

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to resurvey farm houses to decide about the verandas and sought a report from director building control on the issue.

Hearing a case pertaining to excessive constructions at the orchard farms in the limits of federal capital, Mian Saqib Nisar proposed fine instead of razing the illegal structures.

In his remarks, the chief justice said that the whole building might affect during the demolition process and people would have to suffer more losses.

Director building control authority told the court that around Rs1800 million would recover by the imposition of penalties on the violators.

Submitting a report on the illegal construction at the agro farms, CDA’s counsel told the apex court that 117 agro farm owners had conducted construction beyond the compoundable limit, which is 12,500 sq ft of covered area.

Replaying to a question about encroachments alongside the Korang River, former additional attorney general Nayyer Rizvi told the court that they had been given a deadline of December 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a judgment issued in September, SC had allowed 9,500 sq ft of covered area and said construction of up to 12,500 sq ft can be regularised with a fine.

Later the apex count adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow (Friday)

Comments

comments