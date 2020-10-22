SC orders hearing of corruption cases on daily basis

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the NAB courts across the country to ensure hearing of corruption-related cases on daily basis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The judgment was passed by the SC during the hearing of a case related to Lakhra Power Plant corruption. The court directed NAB court Karachi to decide about the case within a week.

The SC also directed that all the accountability courts should hear the corruption-related cases on daily basis, avoiding delay in the under trial references filed in different cases. Similarly, the court directed that the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be concluded at the earliest.

According to the judgement, the federal government informed the apex court that the cabinet will give approval of new 120 accountability courts within a week.

Amendments in NAB laws not mean to give NRO to anyone: speaker NA

The additional attorney general told the apex court that approval in this regard had been forwarded to the prime minister.

The court further directed the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to proceed with disciplinary action against those officials responsible for delaying the trial of the cases. Likewise, the court directed the anti-graft body to ensure the production of all the witnesses in the cases, besides taking effective measures for strengthening the prosecution.

