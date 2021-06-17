SC orders K-Electric to remove grid station built on greenbelt

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declared a grid station of the K-Electric in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad neighbourhood illegal, reported ARY News.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, directed the power company to remove the grid station built on a greenbelt within two months’ time.

The bench directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to restore the greenbelt to its original status. The court instructed that the greenbelt be developed into a public park.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the court cannot allow the greenbelt to be used for commercial activities.

A citizen approached the top court stating that a 10-acre greenbelt in PECHS Phase 6, Mehmoodabad, had been allotted to the K-Electric in violation of the laws.

