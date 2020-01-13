SC seeks govt’s reply in out-of-turn police promotions case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has given three weeks to the federal and provincial governments to submit its replies in out-of-turn police promotions’ case, ARY News reported on Monday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case related to the out-of-turn promotions awarded to police officers.

During the hearing, the Punjab government has submitted its response to the Supreme Court. The authorities from Centre, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have sought more time from the apex court for the submission of its replies.

After approving the pleas, the apex gave three weeks to the governments. Later, the hearing was adjourned for four weeks.

