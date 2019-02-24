SC to take up review petitions on sugar mills owned by Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday notified that it will hear the review petition in Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family on Monday, February 25, ARY News reported.

The apex court formed a new three-member bench led by Justice Azmat Saeed while other judges include Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed to transfer Ittefaq, Haseeb Waqas and Chaudhry sugar mills be moved out of South Punjab within three months in September 2017.

On February 18, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, accusing Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for causing loss of rupees 213 million to the national exchequer.

“As Punjab chief minister Shehbaz had misused his authority by constructing a 9 to 10 kilometers of drain to facilitate Ramzan Sugar mills under pretext of people well-being,” the reference read.

An inquiry that was carried out in the month of July last year, proved that Shehbaz abused his powers to benefit his family members, NAB said and added, “We have subsequent evidence against the duo of father and son.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, Shehbaz Sharif was granted bail in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar mills scandals last week by the Lahore High Court (LHC), while Hamza Shehbaz is in London owing to health issues of his new born baby.

