SC orders more preventive measures to avoid coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD: Amid spread of coronavirus, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has extended the parameter of preventive measures taken at the top court to avoid any outbreak within the premises, ARY NEWS reported.

Under new guidelines, the working hours at all registries of the apex court were curtailed from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm every day except Friday when the offices would close at 12:00 noon.

The new schedule will remain applicable until 24 April. The urgent cases could be received at the court one hour before the closure timings.

Only essential staff is being directed to visit the offices while women staffers or anyone aging above 50 is being sent on holidays.

On April 14, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family tested negative after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.

According to a handout issued from the apex court, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib-qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine.

Read More: Coronavirus: Pakistani courts to remain functional, decides CJP Gulzar Ahmed

“During his first test, the reports highlighted some suspicions of the virus symptoms to which he underwent another test,” it said adding that the second test confirmed that the court employee was affected from COVID-19.

He is currently being isolated at the Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and a secretary also underwent the tests and all of them have tested negative for the virus, the handout released from the Supreme Court said.

Comments

comments