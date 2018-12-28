SC declares PTICEF as ‘banned organization’, seizes its accounts  

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed the Ministry of Interior to declare Pak-Turk International Cag Education Foundation (PTICEF) as ‘proscribed organization’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan has issued a 15-page verdict, on a petition, to declare PTCIF as terrorist organization.

The court while directing the ministry of interior to declare PTICEF as banned organization, had ordered to include its name in the ‘First Schedule to section 11-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997’.

“We are in no manner of doubt the government of Pakistan has international obligations towards the government of Turkey to declare Fethullah’s Terrorist Organization (FETO) as a terrorist organization”, reads the verdict.

The order further says these represent international commitment of the government of Pakistan towards the international community and more importantly towards the Repulic of Turkey with which the government and people of Pakistan enjoy close and highly cordial, fraternal and brotherly relations spanning over centuries.

The court in its written verdict said all movable and immovable assets of PTCEF and its schools colleges, tuition centers and other similar entities shall stand vested in TMF with immediate effect.

The court also directed the FIA and police to provide full support and representatives of TMF to take over the management of 28 schools set up by PTICEF.

The order said that all accounts in the name of PTICEF and any director, administrator’s employees etc wherever held in Pakistan shall immediately be blocked and frozen.

The court also directed SECP to declare the section 42 companies created by PTICEF as defunct on account of its illegal and unauthorized initial registration and its affiliation with a terrorist organization and remove its name from registers of SECP.

The judgment says that the material available on record clearly shows that PTICEF was found by the concerned investigative and judicial authorities of Turkey to have direct link and nexus with FETO.

The Pak-Turk schools are linked to Fehtullah Gulen, a US-based preacher, who Erdogan has blamed for the failed coup. The Turkish government has designated Gulen’s foundation as a terrorist organisation and sought to dismantle his chain of schools from countries around the world.

