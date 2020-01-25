ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) will be hearing a plea from Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri against his disqualification and re-election in the constituency from the election tribunal on January 27, ARY NEWS reported.

A three-member special bench of the apex court to be headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition. The other two judges on the bench are Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the deputy speaker Qasim Suri moved the top court, it gave a stay order against the tribunal’s decision and restored him as a member of the lower house of the assembly, where he is currently elected as deputy speaker.

The election tribunal had disqualified his membership from National Assembly seat NA-265 (Quetta-II) on a plea from Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Lashkari Raisani over the recovery of bogus votes. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued directives to hold re-polling in the constituency.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari representing Suri had filed a petition in the supreme court pleading to declare the decision of the election tribunal as void.

The counsel said in the plea that irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to his client. The petition also requested for an early hearing of the matter on tomorrow (Wednesday).

