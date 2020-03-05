Supreme Court raises questions over governance in KP

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court summoned the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over creating the office of ‘special secretary’ in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The supreme court raised questions over governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a bench comprises of Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked, “how could the chief secretary exercise powers of the provincial government?”

The office of the special secretary has been created to appease favorite officers, Justice Isa remarked. “It is worst example of bad governance,” the Justice said.

“The KP is governed poorly because no person is prepared to take responsibility,” Justice Faez Isa remarked.

“Is it the manner to run the government?” the bench questioned.

“If an office of ‘super secretary’ created in Peshawar tomorrow,” the Judge asked the Advocate General.

“The office of special secretary was created in year 2007 after the chief minister had approved a summary to create this office,” Advocate General KP told the bench.

“No new office could be created without amendment in the rules of business,” Justice Isa remarked.

Justice Faez Isa posed an interesting question to the Advocate General,”If an office of ‘special advocate general’ will be acceptable to you?”

“How can I let this happen when holding this office,” Advocate General replied. “In the same manner a ‘special secretary’ is not acceptable to secretary and additional secretaries,” Justice Isa retorted.

Advocate General KP sought time from the court to address ambiguities in the law.

Supreme court adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks.

