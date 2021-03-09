SC rejects bail plea of Rahim Shah in Irshad Ranjhani murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by UC Chairman, Abdul Rahim Shah, accused in Irshad Ranjhani case, who was shot dead on February 8, 2019, in Karachi’s area of Bhains Colony.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel and Justice Qazi Amin took up the plea. The court after reviewing the plea binned it. “Bail cannot be given as the plea was filed late.”

The lawyer of the accused can contact the trial court for the bail, if they want, the SC ruled in its short verdict.

The cold-blooded murder of Irshad Ranjhani took place in the port city on February 8, 2019, where Abdul Rahim Shah, the union council (UC) chairman of Bhains Colony shot dead Irshad Ranjhani and did not allow ambulance driver to take him to the hospital.

Read more: SHC hears petitions filed in Irshad Ranjhani murder case

When the police arrived, they took him to the police station instead of the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Rahim Shah had said that Ranjhani was a thief and had been following him after he withdrew Rs3 million from a bank near Nursery.

Comments

comments