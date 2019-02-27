ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected an appeal by a man challenging his death sentence in a double murder case, ARY News reported.

The man was convicted on charges of killing his two kids in Pakpattan. Hearing the case today, the top court remarked that the kids were brutally murdered and this couldn’t be acceptable by any means.

The court said the murders took place due to convict’s intention for a second marriage. The prosecution lawyer said the eye-witness of the crime was the man’s third son. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said why a boy would record statement against his own father.

The defence counsel argued that the third son was not made part of the court proceedings. During the proceedings, the CJP also asked whether it was justified for father to kill his sons.

The man was sentenced to death by a trial court in Pakpattan and his sentence was upheld by a high court.

On Feb 13, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal of a murder convict that sought to have his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment. The court upheld the judgment of Peshawar High Court that handed Faisal death sentence while convicting him of murder on five counts.

Faisal had murdered a woman, her three children and their maid in 2009 for which he was given death sentence for five times after completion of trial.

The punishment was challenged in the Peshawar High Court that upheld the ruling of the lower court.

