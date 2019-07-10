SC rejects NAB plea against acquittal of income tax officer

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court rejected appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against acquittal of an income tax department officer, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A bench of three judges, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, while rejecting the NAB appeal said that the prosecution failed to prove charges against accused Mohammad Iqbal, additional collector income tax in Lahore.

The bench said that the NAB could continue its investigation if they have another case against the accused.

NAB prosecutor while pleading the case said that accused Mohammad Iqbal Ahmed made eight illegal properties. He sold the benami properties to others, the lawyer said.

“It is upon you to prove the charges,” Chief Justice Khosa said in an interchange with NAB prosecutor.

“Why the NAB want Supreme Court to work in its place,” CJP questioned.

“It is your own government, you should perform your job,” the chief justice remarked.

“We had earlier told (you), we will not work for you,” Justice Khosa said.

“When the accused owner and alleged benami property holder are denying their link with the property, what evidence you hold (against them), the court asked the NAB lawyer.

A trial court had awarded 10-year sentence and 10 million rupees fine to accused Iqbal in year 2006 case.

The high court granted appeal against the decision and acquitted the accused.

Later, the accountability bureau challenged high court verdict in the Supreme Court.

Comments

comments