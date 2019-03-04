Suspension of sentence: SC rejects Nawaz’s plea seeking early hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday rejected the plea filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for early hearing for his petition seeking suspension of sentence on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference, ARY News reported.

The former premier Nawaz Sharif had filed a plea in the Supreme Court to fix hearing of the petition on March 6 owing to his health condition.

The apex court rejected the plea and the petitioner was asked to wait for his turn until the SC fixed hearing on the petition seeking suspension of sentence on medical grounds.

On March 1, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had challenged the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict on his petition seeking bail on medical grounds, ARY News reported.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif challenges IHC verdict over his bail in Supreme Court

Federation, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accountability court judge and the superintendent jail had been made parties in the case.

The petition said that the petitioner has been imprisoned and suffering from serious health problems, for which several medical tests were conducted.

The high court on Feb 25 had rejected Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds and later he was taken back to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

Comments

comments