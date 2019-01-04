SC rejects police report on drug peddling in academic institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday rejected a police report pertaining to the sale of drugs in academic institutions during a suo moto hearing on the use of drugs in educational institutions, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed the provincial chief secretaries and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials to prepare an action plan on the matter within a week.

The court ordered to launch an awareness campaign on media against drug abuse. “Police only submits a report to misguide.”

The bench also observed that the government had miserably failed in tackling the use of drugs. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan urged to formulate a National Action Plan (NAP) to curb the selling and usage of drugs.

Hearing was adjourned for a week.

In the previous hearing, CJP Nisar ordered for launching an awareness campaign against the use of drugs as many children were hooked on to them. “Who is supplying drugs to these children,” he said. “Drugs are easily available in educational institutions.”

The apex court also directed the federation and provinces to submit monthly progress reports against the use of narcotics in educational institutions.

The minister of state for interior Shaharyar Afridi recently claimed that a survey had indicated that 75pc of female students and 45pc male students of the capital’s elite schools use drugs such as crystal meth.

