SC reserves verdict on police officer’s plea against forced retirement

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict over a petition against forced retirement of a police officer over his alleged criminal record, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court heard a petition filed by former inspector Syed Naveed Nasir against his forced retirement at the Karachi Registry.

Sindh government retired police officer Naveed Nasir over his alleged criminal record, including his involvement in incidents of targeted killings, smuggling and robbery as well as assisting the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Sindh Additional Advocate-General earlier argued that the government has taken action action against Nasir based on his criminal record. According to a joint investigation team (JIT) report, Nasir assisted target killers and is also accused of providing assistance in a bank robbery.

He was forced to take retirement when the allegations against him were proved right, AAG Sindh said.

The police officer’s counsel said that his client has been forced to get retired with malicious intention.

He pleaded for reinstatement of the police officer over his job and the post.

Earlier, the court had ordered the provincial government to provide the court with the police officer’s criminal record, including proof of his involvement in incidents of targeted killings, smuggling and robbery as well as assisting the MQM. The court remarked that it would take a decision after examining the evidence.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court heard the plea filed by the former inspector Syed Naveed Nasir.

