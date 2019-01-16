SC rejects retired PIA pilots’ plea for increase in pension

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by retired pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) seeking an increase in their pensions, ARY News reported.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced its verdict on the petition of PIA pilots seeking directives for the federal government to increase their pensions.

The petitioners had contended before the court that after years of services as public servants they were only being paid Rs8,000 to Rs33,000 in pension and pleaded the court to order the authorities concerned to increase their pensions.

A day earlier, chairman and CEO Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik said that some loss-making PIA routes have been closed.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Aviation, Mohammad Mian Soomro in Islamabad, Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that a corruption mafia was active in the PIA and the airlines was bearing huge losses in its operations on a number of loss-making routes.

“We also came to know about shortage of the professionals in the organization,” he said.

The complaints about misbehavior with passengers was a routine. There were reports about removal of engines from the aircraft and disappearance of parts, he said.

There was an extreme lack of interest to run the airlines. Even there were equipment, which expired in a packed condition, CEO Malik said.

The PIA was making 300 to 500 million rupees losses at various routes so as, a number of loss-making routes have been curtailed to minimize the losses, CEO PIA said.

