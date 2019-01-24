SC to hear review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal on Jan 29

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear a review petition on Jan 29 over the verdict that acquitted Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel will hear the case.

Last year, on Oct 31, a SC bench headed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar set aside the conviction of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death for blasphemy. The 56-page verdict overturned the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and directed authorities to release her from prison.

Following her acquittal, protests erupted across the country and continued for three days before being brought to an end with an agreement between the government and demonstrators.

Case history

Asia Bibi, a mother of five, had been on death row since 2010 after she was convicted on charges of committing blasphemy during an argument with three Muslim women in Sheikhupura.

She was arrested after the women went to a local cleric in Sheikhupura and accused her of making derogatory remarks about Islam. Subsequently, she was convicted and sentenced to death by the trial court.

The Lahore High Court upheld the lower court’s decision on October 2014 before a petition was filed at the SC.

