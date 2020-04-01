SC seeks report on measures against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Declaring the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order to release prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic as ‘null and void’ the Supreme Court directed the authorities to set up quarantine centres in jails, ARY News reported.

In its written verdict, the SC has sought a detailed report from the federal and provincial governments about the measures taken to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

The apex court directed the authorities to provide a comprehensive report about the safety kits, ventilators, preparedness level of health professionals and healthcare facilities.

The court also ordered to ensure that any person infected with COVID-19 will not enter in the jails.

The federal and the provincial governments were directed to submit their replay before the court on 6th of April.

Earlier on March 30, the Supreme Court (SC) had declared the release of 408 prisoners by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid coronavirus pandemic as ‘null and void’.

The bench of the apex court had heard the appeal against IHC order regarding release of under trial prisoners due to threat of coronavirus spread.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had questioned under what pretence did the IHC give orders to release the prisoners. “How can the high courts take a suo-motu notice,” CJP Gulzar had remarked.

