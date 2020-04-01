Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SC seeks report on measures against COVID-19

IHC Prisoners Release Ruling

ISLAMABAD: Declaring the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order to release prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic as ‘null and void’ the Supreme Court directed the authorities to set up quarantine centres in jails, ARY News reported.

In its written verdict, the SC has sought a detailed report from the federal and provincial governments about the measures taken to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

The apex court directed the authorities to provide a comprehensive report about the safety kits, ventilators, preparedness level of health professionals and healthcare facilities.

The court also ordered to ensure that any person infected with COVID-19 will not enter in the jails.

The federal and the provincial governments were directed to submit their replay before the court on 6th of April.

Read More: SC suspends IHC’s ruling of releasing prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak

Earlier on March 30, the Supreme Court (SC) had  declared the release of 408 prisoners by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid coronavirus pandemic as ‘null and void’.

The bench of the apex court had heard the appeal against IHC order regarding release of under trial prisoners due to threat of coronavirus spread.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had questioned under what pretence did the IHC give orders to release the prisoners. “How can the high courts take a suo-motu notice,” CJP Gulzar had remarked.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh govt establishes new graveyard in Karachi for coronavirus victims

Pakistan

PM launches SMS services under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes formation of negotiation team in Afghanistan: FO

Pakistan

Sindh govt supports Centre’s decision to extend lockdown to April 14   


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close