KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered to stop all the commercial activities in a bid to restore Aladdin Water Park in its original shape, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the case related to the shopping centre and club near Aladdin Water Park at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

The court in its judgement directed the concerned authorities to raze the Pavlion End Club and shopping centre located near the water park.

The court has sought a progress report on its judgement within two days. The Supreme Court also ordered demolishing all the illegal structures at Kashmir Road.

While hearing a separate case, earlier in the day, justice Gulzar Ahmed had said people in Tharparkar are desperate for a drop of water even today. “Not a single RO [Reverse Osmosis) plant was installed but Rs1500 million had been spent,” he added.

“What plan does the government have?” the chief justice Pakistan asked the Advocate General, observing the situation is getting worse.

