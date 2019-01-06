SC summons jeweler on petition of actress Babra Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The top court has issued a notice to a jeweler on a petition filed by TV actress Babra Sharif seeking reclamation of her encroached property, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The two-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case today at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

Ms Sharif said in her petition that she approached the court after the man refused to pay rent of the property owned by the actress. The SC bench ordered the jeweler to pay all outstanding rent.

Further, the actress said in her plea that the jeweler tried to make the property controversial and attempted to bring down its market value.

Responding to the petition, the court issued a summon to the respondent and directed him to appear on January 11.

The actress made headlines three years ago after she adopted a lion cub at Lahore Zoo. She named the cub Shenko, after a Russian footballer. It was reported that the actress had adopted a cub for a year and had paid the zoo Rs200,000 for it. “This covers the yearly cost for the cub’s food and care.”

