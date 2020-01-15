SC suspends election tribunal’s decision against BAP MPA Khetran

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended decision of an election tribunal, which had cancelled election of Balochistan Assembly member Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard petition of

Abdul Rehman Khetran against the tribunal’s decision.

The court suspended the election tribunal’s December 31st decision to de-seat Khetran, an MPA of Balochistan Awami Party.

Abdul Rehman Khetran had won the provincial assembly seat PB-VIII from Barkhan constituency.

Rival candidate of Balochistan National Party Abdul Karim had challenged the result in the tribunal alleging rigging in the election.

The tribunal had approved the petition and ordered re-election on the seat.

The court suspended the tribunal’s decision and adjourned further hearing of the case for three months.

Khetran was the information technology minister in Chief Minister Jam Kamal‘s cabinet. He was elected MPA as an independent candidate from Barkhan in 2018 general election and later joined the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Comments

comments