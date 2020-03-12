SC to take up two mentally-ill death row inmates case on 30th

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday ordered to fix review petitions of two mentally-ill death row inmates before a Supreme Court bench on March 30, ARY News reported.

A larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the case.

According to a statement issued by the apex court, the CJP ordered to fix the review petitions of mentally-ill death row inmates namely Imdad Ali and Kanizan Bibi on March 30 at the principal seat before a five-member bench.

Earlier, on Oct 23, 2018, a five-judge bench headed Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik had heard the matter.

It ordered a medical board comprising civilian and military doctors to conduct a fresh medical examination of the two death row inmates and submit a report in two months.

The panel was also asked to spell out the history and extent of their mental illness and whether they could recover from their ailments.

