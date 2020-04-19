ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the coronavirus suo motu notice on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the attorney general, secretary health, advocate generals and provincial chief secretaries.

Moreover, secretary interior, Islamabad’s chief commissioner and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief secretary have also been sent notices by the apex court.

The provincial governments submitted their progress report to the SC regarding the prevention measures adopted to contain COVID-19 pandemic. The Sindh government also submitted its response regarding the ration distribution worth Rs8 billion.

Read: SC asks govt to remove Dr Zafar Mirza as SAPM on Health

On April 17, the Supreme Court (SC) had formed a larger bench to hear suo motu case related to the situation arising from the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A five-member larger bench of the SC led by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take up the case on April 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) had expressed dissatisfaction regarding the progress of the Centre and the provinces to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court also ordered to set up proper quarantine centers at Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders for coronavirus patients.

