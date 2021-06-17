SC orders construction of underpasses, flyovers on KCR route

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed authorities concerned to initiate work on the construction of underpasses and flyovers on the route of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued the order while hearing a case related to Karachi Circular Railway and encroachment on railways land at the SC Karachi registry.

In a written verdict issued today, the apex court’s Karachi Registry directed the Sindh government to approve PC-1 of the KCR project in one month. The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately start work on the construction of underpasses and flyovers on the KCR route.

The top court also directed the Sindh government to release funds for the construction of flyovers and underpasses on KCR tracks.

The apex court in its written order also approved the new design of the Karachi Circular Railway prepared by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Sindh government had allocated Rs5 billion funds for the construction of the underpasses and flyovers.

The Sindh government last year had announced a partnership with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to revive the Karachi Circular Railway.

It was decided that FWO will construct underpasses and flyovers on KCR tracks, whereas, the security wall on all the routes will be constructed by the provincial transport department.

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km elevated. It would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven-kilometer track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station, while the third will see trains running over a nine-kilometre stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.

