SC wants Aladin Park encroachments cleared within one week

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued written order in the Karachi encroachment case and granted seven more days to city authorities to clear all encroachments near Aladin Amusement Park, ARY News reported.

On June 14, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered to stop all the commercial activities in a bid to restore Aladdin Water Park in its original shape.

The orders were passed by the Supreme Court bench headed by chief justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the case related to the shopping centre and club near Aladdin Water Park at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

In a written order, the apex court has directed the concerned authorities to raze the Pavilion End Club and shopping centre located near the water park within one week.

The court has directed the Karachi commissioner to submit a report on Aladin park encroachment within one week. The SC also handed over the administration of Aladin park to the Karachi commissioner.

Furthermore, the apex in its written order has decided to send notice to two private hospitals of the city for running their health facilities on amenity land.

Following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC), the anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) yesterday completed the first phase of the operation to remove the illegal shopping mall and club at Aladin Amusement Park.

The KMC teams have faced resistance from the shopkeepers gathered to stop anti-encroachment operation at Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club.

The clashes between police and protestors also slowed down the pace of anti-encroachment operation as it takes hours to demolish the entrance gate of the club, a restaurant and a corridor of the shopping mall.

