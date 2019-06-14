SC orders water companies to pay tax for extracting groundwater

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court here on Friday ordered mineral water and beverage companies to pay tax for extracting groundwater for commercial purpose, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted proceedings of a case pertaining to fixing of rates of ground water extraction by mineral water companies.

During the course of proceedings, the court sought a copy of legislation in connection with the usage of groundwater. Justice Ata Bandial observed that only Sindh government did not submit its report so far while rest of all the provinces had submitted their reports regarding the usage of groundwater.

On the occasion, advocate general of Islamabad apprised the court that the federal cabinet would approve the legal draft about the groundwater after the budget session.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s advocate general said that the provincial government suggested to impose Rs1 per litre tax on groundwater. The judge remarked that the court had formed the committee to save groundwater. Later the court adjourned the case for two weeks.

Earlier on March 7, The Supreme Court had ordered all provinces to submit progress report on implementation on court orders within 30 days regarding collection of charges from mineral water companies for extracting groundwater.

During the hearing today, the bench member, Justice Ejazul Hassan, asked the authorities about collection of money so far and notifications issued to the stake holders concerned.

