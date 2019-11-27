Scarlett Johansson reveals ‘Black Widow’ is about self-forgiveness, family

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson opened up about the themes of her upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow and revealed it will deal with a lot of trauma.

The 35-year-old star told Vanity fair about Natasha’s emotional arc in the movie, “I don’t have a total perspective on it yet. It’s a film about self-forgiveness. It’s a film about family. I think, in life, we come of age many times in your life and you have these moments where you’re kind of in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it,” she told Vanity Fair.

Scarlett Johansson continued “I think in the Black Widow standalone film the character is […] at a moment of real crisis and throughout the film by facing herself in a lot of ways and all the things that make her her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and is able to sort of re-set into a space where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So, that’s her journey.”

“The film talks about a lot of tough stuff. It deals with a lot of trauma and pain. And I hope this film is empowering for people because I think Natasha is a very empowering person, and an inspiring person in a lot of ways,” she added.

Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour will also feature in this MCU outing. Pugh and Weisz will play Black Widow agents, while Harbour will essay the role of Red Guardian.

The actress is getting her own solo Marvel film, a decade after playing Black Widow back in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

The movie hits theatres on May 1, 2020.

