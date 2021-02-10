SCARY! Watch lion hop over security barrier to enter hotel

CCTV footages captured by Gujrat hotel security cameras show the moments a lion jumps over a barrier and barges into the hotel. Surveillance camera footage from a hotel in Junagadh shows the lion leaping over a low boundary wall to enter the hotel premises in the early hours of the morning.

The footage was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by a user Udayan Kachchhi, who wrote that lions had become a regular feature in the city of Junagadh. Located at the foot of the Girnar Hills, Junagadh is close to the Gir Lion Sanctuary – the last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world, Indian media report.

Kachchhi said the video was filmed at Hotel Sarovar Portico in Junagadh, which is located in a busy part of the city, right opposite the railway station.

CCTV footage of the lion at the hotel was reposted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who remarked upon the increasing instances of human-animal conflict in the state.

“It didn’t bother the security to open the gate even… Time to shift some of them to a new home to avoid negative interface,” wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the clip. In the video, the big cat jumps over the wall shortly before a motorcyclist crosses the road.

The video has been viewed nearly 7,000 times on the microblogging platform, where it has also received a number of shocked reactions.

In other videos, the lion can be seen entering the property and exploring the parking area. Luckily, the hotel seemed empty in the early hours of the morning.

