Supreme Court Bar Association annual elections to hold today

LAHORE: Annual elections of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will hold on Thursday (today) for three posts whose preliminary results will be expected to come out the same day, ARY News reported.

In the annual elections, there will be 3177 lawyers from across Pakistan to vote for their favourite candidate on three posts, that of the president, vice president and the secretary.

For the three coveted posts, a total of seven contenders will contest in the elections whose unofficial results will be expected to come out later the same day.

Vice president post will be contested over by three contenders according to the charts, whose results, too, will be expected today.

However, the final and official results will be announced next week by Nov 4.

The Chairman Election Committee of SCBA issued details last month of the elections according to a press release to that effect.

According to the election schedule, the last date of acquiring life membership and clearance of dues by regular Members was September 17.

The provisional list of eligible voters was published by September 19 while the objections could be filed till September 23.

The decision on objections was to be finalized by September 25 while the final list of members was displayed by September 26, after which the regular election process began.

