SCBA razes three floors of a residential building in Karachi

KARACHI: Three floors of a residential building, illegally constructed in city’s area of North Nazimabad were completely razed, ARY News reported on Friday.

The operation was conducted by a team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA),in light of the Supreme Court orders.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 24) had directed the Sindh government to furnish a comprehensive plan within two weeks elucidating measures to restore Karachi to its original shape.

As many as 12 flats and two paint house of a building were completely razed in an operation that lasted for 10 hours.

At the start of the operation, political interference was reported as, two gunmen of Pakistan People’s Party leader Arif Qureshi, allegedly created hurdles for the team and stopped them from razing the building.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The team of the SCBA was denied of registering case of the incident by the Nazimabad police.

It was learnt that the site that was razed, originally had approval of a double story house, but the builder constructed three floors on the aforesaid site.

Read more: 930 residential plots in Karachi being used for commercial purposes: SBCA

Last week, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani had said that demolition of residential buildings, where thousands of people were living, was not possible fro the provincial government.

On January 26, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had said that the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) will not raze the legal marriage halls in the metropolis.

Comments

comments