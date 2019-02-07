Schedule miscellaneous petition of Nawaz Sharif for hearing, requests Khawaja Haris

ISLAMABAD: Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris on Thursday asked to schedule a miscellaneous petition of his client for hearing, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with employees of the Registrar Office, Khawaja Haris said the miscellaneous plea should be scheduled to withdraw writ petition 32. “The plea should be scheduled for hearing on Monday,” he further requested.

“We do not want hearing on the writ petition, but hearing on the miscellaneous petition of Nawaz Sharif should be held,” he said.

The counsel said Sharif’s two writ petitions were sub judice against the Al-Azizia case. Constitutionally relief was not granted on a matter with two writ petitions, he added.

He said he wanted to conduct writ petition 352 only for getting his client released on medical grounds.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea hearing on medical grounds until Feb 12.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani also subpoenaed the Punjab Home Department on the next hearing.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s medical report was presented before the court. His counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that four medical reports of his client had been submitted.

However, the National Accountabiliy Bureau (NAB) counsel argued that Sharif’s plea was not worthy of being heard.

