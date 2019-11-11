Moscow: More than 100 school children in Russia were taught to assemble AK-47 as organizers believed children need to know “real life”.

Although the event coincided with the celebrations of the birth of Mikhail Kalashnikov, inventor of the legendary rifle, the organisers from Gvardia, a youth organisation, say that they have nothing to do with it and holds such events regularly.

Gvardia Director Andrei Starykh confirmed that over 100 children took part to assemble the Kalashnikovs. “We organizes it regularly and children in Russia should know how to assemble the celebrated weapon,” he told media.

During the event organsied in Southern Moscow, boys and girls took part in a competition that saw them play paintball and assemble mock-up Kalashnikov rifles in a park.

An instructor at the event said that the weapon has a mesmerizing effect specially upon the boys. “It is beautiful as there is nothing extra in it,” he added.

Kalashnikov, who died in 2013 at the age of 94, is seen in Russia as a national hero and symbol of the country’s proud military past. His assault rifle has become a weapon of choice for both guerrillas and governments the world over.

It is also a staple of military education in Russia. More than 100 million Kalashnikovs have been sold worldwide and about 50 armies and law enforcement authorities use the AK-47 including Pakistan.

